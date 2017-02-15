Moratti still wants Jesus for Inter

Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti believes Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is the sort of player the Italian club should sign.

The 19-year-old was targeted by the Nerazzurri in January, but he opted to sign for City instead and subsequently signed a contract until 2021.

"He made me fall in love with football again," Moratti told Sky Sport Italia. "Every now and again you need this new kind of player to reignite your passion and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City is, for me, a player you have got to pursue.

"[Lionel] Messi is outstanding, but it's difficult to get him. But it's beautiful when you see a player who you believe has potential by the bucket load – and who knows what great things he will do. For me, [Gabriel] Jesus is one of these."

The Brazilian made a lightning-quick start to his Premier League career, scoring three goals in four games, but then fractured his metatarsal against Bournemouth on Monday.