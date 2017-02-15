Verratti not interested in leaving PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has revealed that he has no intention in leaving the club, despite interest from top European clubs.

Verratti was instrumental in PSG's 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday, assisting Julian Draxler's goal on the night, and was full of praise for manager Unai Emery.

“The coach knows the Catalan team well and he deserves the praise for this performance, as he made everything work perfectly,” Verratti told Mediaset Premium.

“It all went precisely the way we planned it.”

The Italian has previously been linked with a move to the Catalans, as well as Real Madrid, Inter, and Juventus. However, he remains committed to helping the Parisian club become a world power.

He added: “I’m pleased to attract interest from the big clubs, but I don’t want to change. I am part of a great project and we want to become one of the top three in Europe.”