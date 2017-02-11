Marquinhos eagerly anticipating Barca clash

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos says the French champions are ready to give everything they have when they meet Spanish giants Barcelona in the Champions League.

PSG have not had things all their own way, like they are used to, in Ligue 1 this season and find themselves in second place in the standings, albeit on goal difference, behind Monaco.

The Parisiens had a poor start to the campaign but have hit a rich vein of form in February and have won their last four matches in all competitions and Marquinhos says they will go into the clash full of confidence.

"These are matches where you play the details," he told L'Equipe. "You have to be at 110 per cent and you can't make mistakes.

"On the other hand, they have a team with players who can make a huge difference.

"We'll rely on our supporters, we'll try to be at 110 per cent. We have to play the match of our life.

"We know they're a very high-level team. For us defenders, it's a great test."

The first leg of the first knockout round of the Champions League is set to take place at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, with the deciding tie to be played at Camp Nou in March.