AFC Champions League group stage line-up finalised

Brisbane Roar’s dramatic 2-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday completed the AFC Champions League 2017 Group Stage line-up.
Ulsan Hyundai, Shanghai SIPG, Gamba Osaka, Al Fateh, Bunyodkor, Esteghlal and Al Wahda all secured their places in the competition on Tuesday.
Here are all the results from this week’s play-offs:
Shanghai Shenhua 0-2 Brisbane Roar
Ulsan Hyundai 1-1 Kitchee (aet. 4-3 pens)
Shanghai SIPG 3-0 Sukhothai
Gamba Osaka 3-0 Johor Darul Ta’zim
Al Fateh 1-0 FC Nasaf
El Jaish 0-0 Bunyodkor (aet. 1-3 pens)
Esteghlal 0-0 Al Sadd (aet. 4-3 pens)
Al Wahda 3-0 Al Wehdat
And here’s how they all line up in their respective groups alongside those teams who qualified automatically:
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2017 GROUP STAGE
WEST
Group A
1. Al Ahli (UAE)
2. Lokomotiv (UZB)
3. Al Taawoun (KSA)
4. Esteghlal (IRN)
Group B
1. Esteghlal Khouzestan (IRN)
2. Al Jazira (UAE)
3. Lekhwiya (QAT)
4. Al Fateh (KSA)
Group C
1. Al Ahli Saudi (KSA)
2. Zobahan (IRN)
3. Al Ain (UAE)
4. Bunyodkor (UZB)
Group D
1. Al Rayyan (QAT)
2. Al Hilal (KSA)
3. Persepolis (IRN)
4. Al Wahda (UAE)
EAST
Group E
1. Kashima Antlers (JPN)
2. Muangthong United (THA)
3. Brisbane Roar (AUS)
4. Ulsan Hyundai (KOR)
Group F
1. FC Seoul (KOR)
2. Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
3. Western Sydney Wanderers (AUS)
4. Shanghai SIPG (CHN)
Group G
1. Guangzhou Evergrande FC (CHN)
2. Suwon Samsung Bluewings (KOR)
3. Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)
4. Eastern SC (HKG)
Group H
1. Adelaide United (AUS)
2. Jiangsu FC (CHN)
3. Jeju United (KOR)
4. Gamba Osaka (JPN)
#ACL2017 Group Stage finalised! Which group do you think is the toughest? Tell us! pic.twitter.com/a7BLeR9jrr
— AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) February 8, 2017