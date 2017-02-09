Football

AFC Champions League group stage line-up finalised

Brisbane Roar’s dramatic 2-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday completed the AFC Champions League 2017 Group Stage line-up.

Ulsan Hyundai, Shanghai SIPG, Gamba Osaka, Al Fateh, Bunyodkor, Esteghlal and Al Wahda all secured their places in the competition on Tuesday.

Here are all the results from this week’s play-offs:

Shanghai Shenhua 0-2 Brisbane Roar
Ulsan Hyundai 1-1 Kitchee (aet. 4-3 pens)
Shanghai SIPG 3-0 Sukhothai
Gamba Osaka 3-0 Johor Darul Ta’zim
Al Fateh 1-0 FC Nasaf
El Jaish 0-0 Bunyodkor (aet. 1-3 pens)
Esteghlal 0-0 Al Sadd (aet. 4-3 pens)
Al Wahda 3-0 Al Wehdat

AFC Champions League

And here’s how they all line up in their respective groups alongside those teams who qualified automatically:

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2017 GROUP STAGE

WEST

Group A
1. Al Ahli (UAE)
2. Lokomotiv (UZB)
3. Al Taawoun (KSA)
4. Esteghlal (IRN)

Group B
1. Esteghlal Khouzestan (IRN)
2. Al Jazira (UAE)
3. Lekhwiya (QAT)
4. Al Fateh (KSA)

Group C
1. Al Ahli Saudi (KSA)
2. Zobahan (IRN)
3. Al Ain (UAE)
4. Bunyodkor (UZB)

AL Wahda fans

Group D
1. Al Rayyan (QAT)
2. Al Hilal (KSA)
3. Persepolis (IRN)
4. Al Wahda (UAE)

EAST

Group E
1. Kashima Antlers (JPN)
2. Muangthong United (THA)
3. Brisbane Roar (AUS)
4. Ulsan Hyundai (KOR)

Group F
1. FC Seoul (KOR)
2. Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
3. Western Sydney Wanderers (AUS)
4. Shanghai SIPG (CHN)

Shanghai SIPG Oscar

Group G
1. Guangzhou Evergrande FC (CHN)
2. Suwon Samsung Bluewings (KOR)
3. Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)
4. Eastern SC (HKG)

Group H
1. Adelaide United (AUS)
2. Jiangsu FC (CHN)
3. Jeju United (KOR)
4. Gamba Osaka (JPN)

