AFC Champions League group stage line-up finalised

Brisbane Roar’s dramatic 2-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday completed the AFC Champions League 2017 Group Stage line-up.

Ulsan Hyundai, Shanghai SIPG, Gamba Osaka, Al Fateh, Bunyodkor, Esteghlal and Al Wahda all secured their places in the competition on Tuesday.

Here are all the results from this week’s play-offs:

Shanghai Shenhua 0-2 Brisbane Roar

Ulsan Hyundai 1-1 Kitchee (aet. 4-3 pens)

Shanghai SIPG 3-0 Sukhothai

Gamba Osaka 3-0 Johor Darul Ta’zim

Al Fateh 1-0 FC Nasaf

El Jaish 0-0 Bunyodkor (aet. 1-3 pens)

Esteghlal 0-0 Al Sadd (aet. 4-3 pens)

Al Wahda 3-0 Al Wehdat

And here’s how they all line up in their respective groups alongside those teams who qualified automatically:

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2017 GROUP STAGE

WEST

Group A

1. Al Ahli (UAE)

2. Lokomotiv (UZB)

3. Al Taawoun (KSA)

4. Esteghlal (IRN)

Group B

1. Esteghlal Khouzestan (IRN)

2. Al Jazira (UAE)

3. Lekhwiya (QAT)

4. Al Fateh (KSA)

Group C

1. Al Ahli Saudi (KSA)

2. Zobahan (IRN)

3. Al Ain (UAE)

4. Bunyodkor (UZB)

Group D

1. Al Rayyan (QAT)

2. Al Hilal (KSA)

3. Persepolis (IRN)

4. Al Wahda (UAE)

EAST

Group E

1. Kashima Antlers (JPN)

2. Muangthong United (THA)

3. Brisbane Roar (AUS)

4. Ulsan Hyundai (KOR)

Group F

1. FC Seoul (KOR)

2. Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

3. Western Sydney Wanderers (AUS)

4. Shanghai SIPG (CHN)

Group G

1. Guangzhou Evergrande FC (CHN)

2. Suwon Samsung Bluewings (KOR)

3. Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)

4. Eastern SC (HKG)

Group H

1. Adelaide United (AUS)

2. Jiangsu FC (CHN)

3. Jeju United (KOR)

4. Gamba Osaka (JPN)