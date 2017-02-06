Mourinho: We keep fighting

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side will keep fighting for a top four finish in the Premier League after a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic put the Red Devils 2-0 ahead at the half-time break while Juan Mata scored early in the second half for a comfortable win at the King Power Stadium.

The three points keep United in sixth place on the table but they are now only two points behind Arsenal, who sit in fourth place, with 14 games remaining.

Mourinho told Sky Sports after the game: "I don't look to rivals, I look to ourselves. I can say that, if we beat Hull City at home and get a point at Leicester, it would be four positive points. We drew at home against Hull and won these three points here.







"We need a little bit of balance in something we consider to be okay. We're still in the same position but a little bit closer to the others. We keep fighting.

"We arrived at half-time with a 2-0 result, and then we controlled the game and it was quite easy. We didn't have the best start but then we had control, moved the ball well, created chances and scored goals."

