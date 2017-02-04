Wenger opens up on Arsenal future

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claims he will trust his 'gut' when deciding on whether or not to sign a new contract at the club.

The long-time Gunners manager's contract expires at the end of the current season and Wenger has admitted that he hasn't made his mind up yet either way.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Wenger said that ultimately his decision will depend on how he feels in the coming months.

"It is not all quantifiable, it is linked with your gut feeling as well," Wenger told the media.

"My future has always been certain. I focus 100 per cent until the last day of my contract.

"That is the only way you can guarantee the future. The players must not think beyond the game."

The 67-year-old has come under immense criticism at times in recent years for Arsenal's perceived lack of progress, and Wenger believes this trend exists everywhere in modern society.

"Everybody can express their frustrations in a fraction of a second now and there is no time to take any distance from what happened," the Frenchman added.

"I focus on what I can influence. I live with the response of society. Do we go the right way? Maybe. But if you look at society all over the world, we are not really sure.

"The fans honestly were good on Tuesday night against Watford. You talk about the after-game response and that is usual when your team loses but during the game they were good."