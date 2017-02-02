Cuper: Burkina Faso were the better team

Egypt boss Hector Cuper admits that his side were fortunate to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final as they edged Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties with the game ending 1-1 after extra-time.

Aristide Bance was once again the goalscoring hero for the Stallions, as he cancelled out Mohamed Salah's 66th-minute goal after 73 minutes.

But it was veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary who ultimately emerged as the evening's winner as he denied Kouakou Herve Koffi and Bertrand Traore from the spot after Alain Traore, Banou Diawara and Steeve Yago were all successful.

And for the Pharaohs, while Abdalla El Said missed his kick, Ramadan Sobhi, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Salah and Amr Warda all converted.

After the match, a relieved Cuper said their opponents were superior but is delighted to remain on course for a record eighth AFCON title.

He said: "From the beginning of the game, we knew it was not going to be easy because Burkina Faso are a very fast team. They were better than us.

"There was a lot of fatigue. Our wish was to come to penalties because everything can happen.

"We are very happy to be in the final. For now, we will try to recover and find out who will be our opponent to adopt our strategy according to their identity."

He added: "I am hopeful that this 13th final will bring us luck, even if I am not really lucky in the final.

"It's already a very special finale for me. Our goal will be to win. I hope we will have the opportunity to celebrate [victory] with the whole country."

Burkina Faso boss Paulo Duarte, meanwhile, slammed the officials for not giving what he felt was a blatant penalty.

He explained: "Everyone saw in the first half: one against one, my attacker was in the area and the defender cut the ball with his hand.

"Someone did not let us win the game."