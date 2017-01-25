Niang close to Milan exit

M'Baye Niang is seemingly on the verge of exiting AC Milan after Vincenzo Montella revealed the winger is in discussions with the club about a move away.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who joined Milan from Caen in 2012, has only shown glimpses of his talent with the Serie A giants.

He was loaned to Montpellier in 2014 and Genoa the following year, but appeared to be settling into the side this term, and has made 18 appearances, scoring three goals.

A number of Premier League club including Arsenal and West Ham have reportedly shown an interest in acquiring Niang's services, although an offer from Torino is on the table according to reports in Italy, while Milan were keen to swap the wantaway player with Marseille's Lucas Ocampos, who is currently on loan at Genoa.

Ahead of the Coppa Italia quarter-final against Juventus on Wednesday, Montella told Milan TV: "Niang might leave the club. He's discussing it with the management.

"He won't be called up for the game against Juve as I thought he would definitely have been distracted."

He added: "He's always been involved in normal situations. Sometimes he's been on the fringes but he's never been out. As long as he's a Milan player he'll get the consideration he deserves.

"He has made himself available right from the start and he's trying to grow so he can manage his talent better.

"He's a player who has had his ups and downs and there are things he needs to improve. We tried, and we got to a point where we were delighted with the results – the boy was, too – and I'm not talking about technical results.

"He got to a certain point and then stopped, and I won't pretend to know why, nor do I want to say.

"I didn't like the attitude that he showed when he came on against Torino, and he acknowledged that. He's done more in the past, as he would also admit.

"If he stays here, we'll try again. If he goes elsewhere then I hope he succeeds."