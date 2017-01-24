Preview: Egypt v Ghana

Egypt host Ghana in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group D match knowing a draw will ensure their progression to the knockout rounds of the competition currently underway in Gabon.

The Pharaohs occupy second place in the standings on four points, two adrift of leaders Ghana. Mali in third have on point while Uganda, who have already been eliminated, are yet to register a point.

Egypt winger Ahmed Elmohamady is confident his side can emerge victorious from the opening round to go all the way in the competition.

Ahead of the clash at the Stade de Port-Gentil on Wednesday, he told AFP: "The manager always says the one target is to win the Cup.

"Because in Africa everyone knows how good Egypt is, how good we were before when we were winning the Cup.

"Not too many players have won it before but we have some experience in this group that can help the team to go through and win the Cup."

He added: "To win the Cup again would be very good for the country, for the people who are waiting for something to celebrate in Egypt."

While Egypt have been far from their best, following a 0-0 draw with Mali and a 1-0 win against Uganda, Ghana won both of their games by the same 1-0 scoreline.

And Black Stars vice captain Andre Ayew says his team are so confident at having already secured their place in the next round, that they will merely use this tie as preparation.

He said: "We don’t have any rivalry with Egypt. We set out to qualify and we have. We are going to try and prepare and play them.

"The difference between us and them now is we know we are in the quarter-finals. We are going to use their game to prepare for the quarter-finals."

Ghana coach Avram Grant may, however, have other ideas as he looks to seek revenge after losing 2-0 to the Pharaohs in a recent 2018 World Cup qualifier.

He said: "If you watched our last game with Egypt in Alexandria in the World Cup qualifiers, you will notice that we dominated the game completely, our goalkeeper didn’t get to touch the ball most of the match, but in the end, we lost.

“This won’t be a one-sided game, Egypt is a great team and they know how to play good football. I like such battles, even if it is not important on paper.”