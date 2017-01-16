Marseille fans don’t want Drogba

In the wake of striker Didier Drogba saying he would like to return to the club, Marseille supporters made it painfully clear they did not want him back.

Drogba became somewhat of a cult hero of the club in the 2003/04 season, in which he finished second in the Ligue 1 scoring charts and helped OM reach the final of the then EUFA Cup.

His performances that season led to his move to Chelsea and he has subsequently had spells with Galatasaray and Shanghai Shenhua.

The 38-year-old is currently a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Montreal Impact in the MLS and spoke last week of a possible return to Marseille.

However, the clubs fans feel Drogba has more interest in his paycheck than any loyalty to Marseille and expressed, in no uncertain terms, that they did not want him back.

During their match against Monaco at the weekend, they unveiled a banner that read: "Drogba, stop saying you love OM. You earn in a month what we'll never have in one life. Stop being a crybaby and go back to China."