Bayern sign Hoffenheim duo

German internationals Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule have signed for defending Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München, but the transfers will only go through at the end of the season.

Rudy will reportedly join on a free transfer after signing a three-year-contract with the Bavarians, while the fee for Sule remains undisclosed and joins on a five-year-deal.

Despite being just 21-years-old, Sule has been almost ever-present for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim this season and his performances in the centre of defence have attracted the interest of several top clubs around Europe, including Chelsea, but the young defender chose the German champions instead.

"FC Bayern have completed the signings of Niklas Süle (21) and Sebastian Rudy (26) from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim," the club said on their website.

"The two Germany internationals will join the German record champions on 1 July 2017."

Club chairman Karl0Heinz Rummenigge added: "We are very pleased and happy that Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy come to Bayern.

"The transfer of two players of the German national team is an investment in the future of the club. Sebastian Rudy comes for free. For the transfer of Niklas Sule, we have found a fair and serious solution with TSG Hoffenheim."

