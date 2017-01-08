Musa brace dumps Everton out of FA Cup

Ahmed Musa scored a brace as Leicester City rallied from behind to dump Everton out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 triumph at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Everton 1 Leicester 2

Goalless at the break

Lukaku opens the scoring

Musa grabs quick-fire brace

Match summary

After Everton wasted numerous first-half chances, they finally broke the deadlock through in-from striker Romelu Lukaku just after the hour mark.

However, their lead didn't last long, with Nigeria international Ahmed Musa scoring a quick-fire brace to help the Foxes progress to the fourth round of England's oldest cup competition.

Full report

Everton should have secured the way into the fourth round of the FA Cup by the end of the first 45 minutes, with Romelu Lukaku in particular wasting a whole host of goal-scoring chances.

The Belgian striker missed an absolute sitter just before the break that would have given the Toffees a deserved lead, with Leicester looking woeful.

However, the goalless scoreline at the break suited Claudio Ranieri's men, who produced a much-improved display in the second stanza.

Ahmed Musa looks to use his pace to get away from Everton's Ross Barkley. #EveLei A photo posted by Leicester City (@lcfc) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:09am PST

Their willingness to push men forward did, however, count against them when Lukaku made amends for his first-half howler when half-time substitute Gerard Deulofeu, skinned his marker Ben Chilwell before fizzing in a brilliant ball for the Belgian to slot home.

The lead lasted a total of 150 seconds before another substitute, Ahmed Musa, who replaced Leonardo Ulloa moments earlier, made his mark on the game.

Demerai Gray showed his marker a clean pair of heels down the flank before finding Musa in the area – the forward's initial shot came off from the post, but he showed great composure to find the net on the follow-up.

Five minutes later the sensational comeback was completed, Musa playing a neat one-two with Danny Drinkwater before drilling the ball past Joel Robles – silencing the home support in the process.

Once the Foxes took the lead, they changed their tactical approach to contain the home side and managed to see out the game to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.