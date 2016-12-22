Moyes backs Januzaj to start scoring goals

Sunderland manager David Moyes believes Adnan Januzaj has the potential to become a match winner for the club.

Moyes has faith in the 21-year-old's ability, but wants to see him contribute more on the pitch, especially in terms of scoring goals.

“I have told him he has to look as if he’s running a bit harder, sometimes his body language gives you the feeling that he’s not,” said Moyes, according to Chronicle Live.

“But he’s capable of winning games. He’s not quite doing it yet, but I have great belief he will.

“He’s got the ability to do it and score goals, he had a couple of one-against-one opportunities (against Chelsea last week), instances you feel you would fancy to get in a shot.

“I need Adnan, Fabio Borini, Victor and Jermain, those are the players that need to get us the goals. We need to stop them at the other end but those are the ones that we need to get us the goals."

The Black Cats are 18th in the Premier League standings ahead of their boxing day clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.