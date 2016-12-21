FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig: Key battles

The Bundesliga closes for Christmas with a tantalising fixture between the country’s top two, FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig. But where will Wednesday’s top-of-the-table fixture be won and lost? Here are some of the key battles at the Allianz Arena.



Germany’s top division, the Bundesliga, will garner international attention on Wednesday when upstarts RB Leipzig head to champions Bayern. While the game does represent an important battle – at least in Germany – to be crowned ‘Herbstmeister’ (Autumn Champions), it also a clash between old-versus-new dominance.

Leipzig, newly-promoted, went 13 games unbeaten, the longest start to a season without losing by a team just new to the division. Ralph Hasenhüttl and Ralf Rangnick are priming this squad for a shot at the championship, and longer-term, the Champions League. Red Bull are serious protagonists in this saga – the Austrian company backs RB Leipzig to the tune of 100 million euros.

Robben vs. Forsberg:





South Americans are the valued creative option in Europe, but not in the Bundesliga, which has a Northern European feel to it. Dutch winger Arjen Robben remains the league’s most prominent creator – even at the age of 32. Robben has scored or created a goal every 73 minutes he has spent on the pitch this season.

This season, he is in good company, joined by Swedish international Emil Forsberg. Pinned up as the “new Zlatan” in his homeland, the 25-year-old has been arguably the most impressive player of the first half of the season. Forsberg is managing to create or score a goal every 81 minutes for Leipzig.

”Forsberg is joint second on the Gracenote Sports Most Valuable Player ranking for this season with Robben in 10th position – but Bayern’s Dutch winger has played in five fewer matches than the Swede,” adds Simon Gleave, Head of Analysis for Gracenote Sports. “If we look at the number of minutes for each goal contribution, Robben goes to the top ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Forsberg.”

Thiago vs. Keita



Naby Keita has rightly taken most of the individual plaudits for Leipzig’s start to the season. Keita, who switched from Salzburg to Leipzig, has performed brilliantly in midfield and will almost certainly be one of the continent’s best players in this position for years to come. His battle with Thiago and Xabi Alonso, in particular, is one to watch.

Meanwhile, at Bayern, ironically following the departure of Guardiola, Thiago looks to be in his best patch of form since 2013. It was Pep who pulled out the stops to get the young Spanish midfielder, but he wasn’t able to dominate matches in the same manner as he has now. Thiago looks in better shape all-round – tactically, mentally and physically.

Gleave notes: ”We are currently developing a new passing metric which corrects the accuracy of players’ passing for what would be expected from their position. It is more difficult to play a through ball into the penalty area than a pass between central defenders for example. On this measure, Bayern’s Thiago is the best all-round passer in the Bundesliga this season.”

Lewandowski vs. Orban





Leipzig captain Willi Orban will need to keep Robert Lewandowski quiet, if Hasenhüttl’s side want to leave Munich with a positive result. It has the potential be a colossal tussle around the Leipzig penalty area – Orban won’t allow Lewandowski the room to combine with others, as he normally does. The eastern Germans will sit deep, tight between the lines and perhaps will use both central defenders to keep tabs on the Polish centre-forward. Statistically, Leipzig are still giving up the least number of ‘great’ chances in the league (13).

Hummels vs. Werner





At the other end of the pitch, Mats Hummels will have a tough job keeping Timo Werner in check. The 21-year-old is RB Leipzig’s top scorer this season with eight, but he has simply looked rejuvenated since signing for the eastern German club. Given Leipzig’s approach to attacking, Werner is often involved in one-on-one battles with defenders. Wednesday’s meeting with Mats Hummels, however, has all the characteristics of a great encounter with the ex-Dortmund defender excelling in one-on-one situations.

Ancelotti vs. Hasenhüttl







Given their respective impacts at their new clubs, this could be the most important duel above all else. The Ancelotti era at Bayern Munich has got off to a pedestrian start, to say the least, with Bayern ticking over enough to pick up narrow wins in the Bundesliga. His track record, however, speaks for itself and there won’t be any murmurs of discontent unless something goes wrong in the Champions League.

So the onus is on Hasenhüttl. His side’s high-tempo, rapid transitional play mirrors that of his Ingolstadt from last season, albeit with better players. There’s nothing to suggest this will change, but how the oldest squad in the league (Bayern) copes with such an intensity on their home patch, will be fascinating to see.

Ross Dunbar

@rossdunbar93

