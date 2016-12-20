Conte might add to his squad in January

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted that he may add more players to his squad in the January transfer window.

The Blues sit at the top of the Premier League standings on the back of 11 consecutive victories, the last of which was a 1-0 success against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Conte signed N'Golo Kante, Michy Batshuayi, Marcos Alonso and David Luiz before the season and says he would have no hesitation adding to his squad with midfielder Oscar set to sign in a big-money transfer to China.

The former Italy coach said: "We must be very pleased for the achievement we have reached now, but it is logical that I look with my club for a solution to arrive in a good position at the end of the season.

"I do not know what will happen in January but in this situation it is important to talk with my club. We have a fantastic relationship. I have my idea, but I prefer to discuss this with the club."