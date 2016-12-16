Blanc: PSG departure a ‘bit brutal’

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Lauren Blanc says he enjoyed a successful three-year spell with the club, but insists that things could've ended on a more positive note.

The 51-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Parisian outfit, clinching three consecutive Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions titles.

However, the former France national team coach was relieved of his duties in his fourth year, after failing to progress past the quart-final stage of the Champions League.

"I am not pretentious enough to think I was the only person capable of coaching this team," he told Le Figaro.

"I would have liked that things happened in a different manner as it was a bit brutal but as you know, I have been in football for 30 years and I know how it works.

"For a coach to be fired, this is nothing new. Also, spending three years with such a big club is not easily done.

"When I arrived, many only gave me six or eight months. Finally, I was there for three years, which as far as I am concerned, went well."

Blanc also commented on the current PSG squad, insisting that they will secure their fifth consecutive league title, in addition to giving his views on their clash with Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.

"You will see, PSG will be in front come the end. There is a lot of talk but ultimately, perhaps it is a bit more interesting now the team no longer dominates the league as some have complained," he added.

"I believe over the last three or four years there have been six meetings between these two sides.

"You only have to look at the results to see it is a team that PSG do not fare well against."