Azpilicueta pens new Chelsea deal

Chelsea have received a welcome boost with the news that full-back Cesar Azpilicueta has put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Blues from French outfit Marseille in 2012, has been rewarded for his impressive performances this season as the London outfit occupy top spot in the English Premier League standings ahead of Wednesday's clash with Sunderland.

Commenting on his new deal, which keeps him toed to the club until 2020, he told the club's official website: "I'm really happy to have signed a new contract.

"Since I arrived here my target was to progress as a player and win trophies. This new contract gives me the chance to continue my relationship with the club, that's what I wanted and obviously I'm really happy here.

"We've had some really good moments so far this season. From day one, we started working very hard.

"We have a new manager with new ideas and I'm really happy to be working with him.

"Obviously we can still improve but the long-term aim for us is to win trophies, that is what we all want, the players, manager and fans."

Azpilicueta has been capped 18 times by Spain, and has amassed 199 appearances in all competitions while on the books of Chelsea.