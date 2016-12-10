Hoeness: Clubs have become real big money machinea

FC Bayern München president Uli Hoeness says it is his desire to ensure the German giants don't "bow to economic force", as he believes is the case at PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City.



While Bayern are undoubtedly the biggest club in Germany and one of the most high-profile clubs in Europe, Hoeness feels the Bavarians stand apart from the big-spending clubs owned by billionaires.



And, having recently been re-elected to the role of club president following a jail sentence for tax evasion, Hoeness is determined to avoid a situation where Bayern pander to sponsors.



"Bayern is something completely different compared to the other big clubs in Europe, which have become real big money machines and bow to the economic force," he told Bild.



"Money is important, of course, but we should stay as this different football club.



"I guess that I will have to bring back many things I've already done before [to the role of president]. I have to be very emotional and help to set the club apart from the others.



"I feel very relieved as I was quite nervous during the weeks before the election."

