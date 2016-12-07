Sarri proud of Napoli’s first-place finish

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri could barely hide his delight after they qualified top of their Champions League group on Tuesday night.

The Partenopei beat Benfica 2-1 in their final Group B clash to clinch first place in Group B, the first time they have qualified top in their history.

Sarri was impressed by his team's performance on the night and throughout the group stage, and was proud of their historic feat.

"We had already been distracted by another game's result once; this time we cared little of the other match [Dynamo Kiev vs. Besiktas]," he told Premium Sport.

"We wanted first place in the group because Napoli had never obtained it. We did well in the first half; then they slowed down and in the second half we had a lot of chances.

"I feel bad only for the goal we conceded at the end. The defense deserved to finish with a clean sheet. The work of our fullbacks halted their wingers; we knew that they could be dangerous.

"It seems that the advantage of finishing in first place is little. It was for our satisfaction because we were convinced that we played the best football in the group. We messed up in only one game. The team expressed itself well, even when we had some draws."