England keeper Butland suffers injury setback

Jack Butland has suffered a setback on the road to recovery after re-injuring the ankle which has kept him sidelined since March.

Stoke keeper Butland sustained a broken ankle on England duty nine months ago and has undergone two operations in a bid to cure the problem.

Butland was due to feature in an Under-23s encounter at Reading on Friday, but pulled out after feeling discomfort during the warm-up, before undergoing an MRI scan yesterday.

Stoke boss Hughes is waiting on the results of that scan, but admits the Potters need to discover why the issue continues to return for the highly-rated 23-year-old.

"It's a little bit of a concern, I have to say," said Hughes.

"He got to the warm-up and felt discomfort in the ankle, the same situation that we found ourselves before the beginning of the season, unfortunately.

“Not to the same extent, but in the same area, so we need to get to the bottom of it.

"I haven't had an update in terms of where we think he is with it but he's gone for scans today.

“Hopefully we can settle it down again and continue to try and get him ready for games again.

"If that's not the case then we'll have to try and do something more radical, maybe, but we'll try and avoid that if we can."