Rahman: I wish I could play every week

Schalke 04 left-back Baba Rahman has defended his lack of playing time this season, and insists he is ready to work hard for the team when called upon.



Rahman, currently on loan from English Premier League side Chelsea, remains one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe, but feels the rotation policy at his current club has hindered his progress at the Bundesliga side.



The club's Europa League fixtures have prompted manager Markus Wienzierl to regularly rotate his starting XI, a situation Rahman is not happy with.



"I work really hard and as you can see, the coach is doing a rotation between the Europa and Bundesliga as well," he told Graphic Sports.



"I wish I could play every week but he's doing a rotation for the players to have enough rest and get more power because of the situation we find ourselves."



Rahman joined the Blues last season for a reported fee of £22 million from Augsburg, before returning to Germany's top flight on a season-long loan deal in August.

