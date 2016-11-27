Ancelotti: Win was all that mattered for Bayern

Carlo Ancelotti admits the manner of victory was irrelevant to Bayern Munich after the German giants were able to ease growing pressure.

The Bundesliga champions ended a three-game winless run to overcome Bayer Leverkusen with a 2-1 victory after goals from Thiago and Mats Hummels sandwiched Hakan Calhanoglu’s leveller at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern were far from at their best, yet Ancelotti was not necessarily concerned, with his side in such desperate need of the three points.

"That [win] was alright," he said. "There are these moments in the season where it is more important to win than to play well.

"The last two games were not good, but there was a reaction from the team. It was a tough, high-intensity game, and we fought hard for the win.

"I spoke to our president after the game – he congratulated us on the win."

A top performance of our team! The perfect reaction after the last games. #FCBB04 pic.twitter.com/UhR4F0h02t — Philipp Lahm (@philipplahm) November 26, 2016

Bayern still trail league leaders RB Leipzig at the top, although they have a chance to move to the summit on Friday night when they travel to Mainz.

"Leipzig are having a first-class season, but it is crucial for us to be at the top," added Ancelotti.