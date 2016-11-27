La Liga round-up: Sevilla down Valencia to move second

Nicolas Pareja's second goal in as many games handed Sevilla a well deserved 2-1 victory against a struggling Valencia side at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Saturday.

Sevilla 2 Valencia 1

Garay OG opens scoring

Munir scores on the counter

Pareja restores one goal lead

Sevilla move into second place

Match summary

After a drab first half, the game found some life with three goals in the second half through an own goal from Ezequiel Garay, Munir El Haddadi and Nicolas Pareja.

Sevilla now move ahead of Barcelona in second while Valencia are firmly in a relegation scrap this early in the campaign.

Madre mía como está el pichichi del Sevilla FC ??? me alegro hermano @nicopareja21 #VamosMiSevilla pic.twitter.com/8dwsvASDW8 — Vitolo (@VitoloMachin) November 26, 2016

Full report

Neither 'keeper had much to do in the first-half but Franco Vazquez went closest for the home side when he fired wide in the 20th minute.

Sevilla enjoyed 55 per cent of possession to Valencia's 45%, but the home side seemed confident to convert the possession into more substance as soon as they ran out for the second-half.

After some quick breakaway's, Jorge Sampioli's side were rewarded for their efforts seven minutes in as Vitolo wriggled his way into the area.

The newly capped Spanish winger, skinned his marker before his cross was deflected past goalkeeper Diego Alves by his own team-mate and centre-back Garay.

However, the lead last only 12 minutes before Los Che found an equaliser from a swift counter.

Substitute forward El Haddadi timed his run to perfection to get on the end of a fabulous through-ball from Cancelo and scored with a cool toe poke, to find the post first and then the back of Sergio Rico's net.

But Sevilla quickly brushed off their disappointment to fight back, as they were always confident against a side who has failed to keep a clean sheet in over 40 league games.

After scoring in mid-week against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, centre-back Pareja grabbed the winner after a poorly defended corner from the visitors.

Eliaquim Mangala failed to head the ball away from danger and it fell to the Argentine defender within a crowd of players inside the area. Pareja did well to control, turn and hit a first time shot beyond Alves.

In the earlier kick-off, Espanyol cruised to a 3-0 win over 15th placed Leganes at the RCDE Stadium.

? La felicitat de la victòria al #RCDE Stadium protagonitza la imatge del partit. ??? Patrocinada per @casanovafoto. pic.twitter.com/EEW0j4evrS — RCD ESPANYOL OFICIAL (@RCDEspanyol) November 26, 2016

After a goalless first-half, Quique Sánchez’s side exploded into life with an impressive attacking display.

Argentine playmaker Pablo Piatti was the star of the show as he assisted the first goal for Gerard Moreno before scoring a brace to earn himself the man-of-the match award.

The win for Periquitos now moves them into the top-half of the table, in tenth spot.