Dawson secures a point for the Tigers

Hull City managed to secure a credible 1-1 draw against an in-form West Bromwich Albion side in their Premier League clash at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

Hull City 1 West Brom 1

McAuley heads opener

Baggies hold lead till HT

Dawson finds the equaliser

Match summary

In a scrappy first-half affair, for the footballing purists, Gareth McAuley put the Baggies ahead in the 34th minute.

However, Hull improved in the second-half and deservedly drew level through Micheal Dawson in the 72nd minute.

Full report

Mike Phelan handed 17-year-old left-back Josh Tymon a home debut against the Baggies with his squad being depleted with injuries of late.

The Tigers fell behind after 34 minutes when in-form winger Matthew Phillips' corner from the left was met with a firm downward header by Gareth McAuley, who rose above the challenge of Curtis Davis to register his third league goal of the season.

Phelan shook things up during the interval with forward Adama Diomande coming on for midfielder Ryan Mason.

It took a total of 50 minutes for the home side to eventually register their first shot on target with influential playmaker, Robert Snodgrass taking aim from 25-yards out and forcing a good low save from Ben Foster.

Snodgrass was the only player offering substance going forward and he nearly found the eqauliser after firing in a low free-kick around the wall that forced Foster into action again.

With 18 minutes to go, after a good period of play, Hull leveled matters through veteran defender Michael Dawson.

Snodgrass was inevitably involved, swinging one of his trademark lofted, curling free-kicks into the area that was nodded down by Dieumerci Mbokani and Dawson was there to finish smartly off the inside of the post.

Tony Pulis side, who would have moved into sixth place with a win, had the opportunity of grabbing all three points late on, but to his dismay Salomon Rondon disappointingly headed wide from six-yards out.