City victorious after Aguero brace

Manchester City temporarily moved to the top of the Premier League standings after defeating Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Sergio Aguero netting two goals.

Burnley 1 Manchester City 2

Aguero's effort is parried away

Marney smashes home

Aguero levels the scores

Aguero grabs his brace

Match Summary

Burnley put the title contenders under intense pressure in the opening stages, and deservedly took the lead when Dean Marney's fired a lovely volley into the bottom corner, with the City defence guilty of ball-watching.

City responded by launching a number of attacks at the Burnley goalframe and were rewarded for their efforts when Sergio Aguero was quickest to pounce on the goalmouth scramble to level the scores. Aguero completed his brace after a comedic defensive display, which resulted in another goalmouth scramble and saw the Argentine tap into an open net.

Full Report

The visitors made their intentions clear from the off set, attacking the Burnley goalframe from the kickoff. The Citizens had their first shot on target within the first minute of the encounter, which saw Yaya Toure balloon an effort over the bar.

Burnley's penalty appeal in the 7th minute was turned down by the referee, however television replays seemed to suggest that Ben Mee was given a nudge in the back by Nicolas Otamendi – much to the dismay of Sean Dyche.

Sergio Aguero was presented with the first real opportunity of the game, when he found space of the left-hand side and drilled in a low shot, which goalkeeper Paul Robinson parried away. The home side took the lead in the 14th minute much against the run of play, when a long freekick was headed out by Otamendi and smashed in by Dean Marney – with the City defence guilty of ball watching.

City immediately responded and displayed their intricate passing moves, which almost resulted in goals for Toure and Nolito, however their efforts in the 19th and 20th minutes respectively failed to trouble Robinson.

Once they had the lead, the home side looked to frustrate the City players with their physicality and compact strategy. The visitors restored the score-line when a corner led to a goalmouth scramble, with Aguero quickest to respond to smash home the ball. Moments later, the Argentina international almost grabbed his brace when he found himself in acres of space on the right-hand side and unleashed a powerful left-footed effort – only to be brilliantly denied by Robinson.

Sometimes winning ugly can be just as beautiful! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/WwP0ydku3a — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 26, 2016

The second half saw City completely dominate proceedings and it wasn't long before they took the lead, when another goalmouth scramble saw Burnley fail to clear their lines and allow Aguero to grab his brace in similar fashion to his first goal.

The Clarets probed for the equaliser and almost found it in the 73rd minute, when a long-ball into the area found Michael Keane unmarked in the area, but the former Manchester United man's header was cleared by Kolarov.

Despite, Burnley's late attacking surge City managed to hold on to their lead and temporarily move to the top of the Premiership standings.