Palami: We have to convert our chances against Indonesia

Philippines team manager Dan Palami has admitted that his side has to be more clinical with their finishing when they take on Indonesia in the AFF Suzuki Cup on Tuesday.

The Philippines failed to find the back of the net in their opener against Singapore on Saturday and were forced to settle for a goalless draw even though they were playing on home soil and the Lions were reduced to 10-men in the 35th minute.

Palami pointed out that the Azkals cannot afford to make the same mistakes against Indonesia if they want to keep their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals intact.

“Finishing was our biggest problem [in the game against Singapore. We were able to make our chances but were not able to convert,” he said. “We did not convert our chances in the game. We had three good chances and we did not convert it. That was the breaks of our game. We should have been maybe more patient and not too much in a hurry to score a goal.”

In addition to converting golden opportunities to score, Palami highlighted ball movement as another area of concern.

“I think we also need to move the ball a bit quicker,” he added. “There was a time during the game that our midfielders were moving a bit too tentative.

“We have a lot of things to work on for our next game. The road has gotten tougher but it is still doable, we have to do what we have to do.”

Palami also admitted that beating Indonesia will be no easy feat even though they lost 4-2 in their opening game against reigning champions Thailand.

“Indonesia is a very good team. They got Thailand into trouble,” he said. “We need to see how we can defend against their quick players. We’ll review the game that they had.

“Now we have to rest and study their game. We will ask the coaching staff to prepare the players well for our game against Indonesia.”