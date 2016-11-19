Emery set to shuffle squad

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery reveals he could rotate his starting lineup for their Ligue 1 clash against Nantes with an eye on their Champions League clash with Arsenal next week.

PSG are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, but face a busy fixture list in the lead up to 2016 and Emery is eager to make use of his full squad to prevent potential injuries.

"There are ten matches to play before the end of the year, so I will have to make use of my entire squad," he told the club's official website.

"I still haven't decided who I'll field against Nantes, but it's possible that some players who haven't had so much game time so far this season will get a run in the days to come.

"What interests me is that the players be ready when I call on them. The best example is Kevin Trapp, who did a great job when we needed him against Rennes.

"I certainly won't play the same XI against Arsenal and Nantes. Right now, all the players are much better prepared than they were two months ago. Competition is a good thing. I'm confident now, as I know that all the players will step up when I call on them."

PSG go into the game in an unfamiliar third position in the Ligue 1 standings and will be keen to close the three point gap to Monaco and Nice at the top of the table.

"Nice and Monaco are working very well. We have a lot of respect for these two teams. They're our main rivals for the title. But I have faith in my team. We're making progress and Saturday's match is a chance to show that we're improving. Every match is a test," he added.