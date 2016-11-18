Conte insists Fabregas and Oscar are staying put

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has moved to deny rumours linking midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Oscar with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

The Italian coach has shaped the team into his preferred 3-4-3 formation, and settled on a starting XI that excludes the Spanish and Brazilian midfielders.

Fabregas has made just one start this campaign, in a heavy defeat to former club Arsenal, while Oscar has made two appearances from the bench.

"[Oscar's] future is Chelsea, full stop," Conte said ahead of Sunday's clash with Middlesbrough. "For me he is an important player in the squad. He's in good form and a great player.

"[Fabregas] is in a good shape and available for Sunday, for sure. It's the same for him as for Oscar."