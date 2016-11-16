England ship two late goals to draw with Spain

Spain scored two very late goals to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw against England in an international friendly at Wembley on Tuesday night.

England 2 Spain 2

Lallana converts early penalty

Vardy adds the second

Aspas pulls one back

Isco scores equaliser

Match Summary

Despite a strong start to the match, Spain found themselves behind just nine minute in after Pepe Reina brought down Vardy in the box and Lallana cooly slotted home the spot kick. England were ready for the possession hungry tactics of the visitors and looked very strong on the counter attack with Vardy making it 2-0 three minutes after half time.

However, it wasn't to go all the home side's way as Iago Aspas pulled a goal back in the 89th minute before Isco made it 2-2 with virtually the last kick of the game, six minutes into stoppage time.

Full Report

Spain began the match with an unfamiliar formation consisting of just three at the back and they looked very threatening early on as they caught the hosts unawares.

However, against the run of play Lallana played Vardy through with a delightful ball across the box in the ninth minute and the striker drew a foul from Reina, earning the penalty for Lallana to put the Three Lions ahead.

Spain hit back immediately with Daniel Carvajal playing in Juan Mata down the right flank. He cut the ball back expertly for Vitolo, but the Sevilla playmaker dragged his shot disappointingly wide.

As expected, England struggled to get their hands on the ball, but their counter-attacking tactics were causing the Spanish all sorts of problems.

Raheem Sterling nearly doubled the home side's advantage shortly before half-time after being played into miles of space by Jesse Lingard, but decided to play the ball to Vardy instead of taking the shot on himself and mishit the pass to waste the chance.

So harsh. The visitors equalise with virtually the final kick.#TogetherForEngland pic.twitter.com/uxXIg2N2I0 — England (@England) November 15, 2016

However, it did not prove to be too costly as England did find a second goal just three minutes after the break.

Jordan Henderson sent a pinpoint cross in for Vardy on the back post, who got the better of Carvajal to head the Three Lions into a 2-0 lead.

Vardy turned provider in the 51st minute as he fed the ball in for Theo Walcott, but the Arsenal man's powerful low drive was well saved by Reina.

Spain threw men forward in search of a way back into the game and nearly found it through David Silva, who managed to engineer space for a shot from just six yards out, but he was thwarted by Tom Heaton.

Their endeavour was finally rewarded in the 89th minute when John Stones allowed Aspas to cut in off the right wing and unleash a lovely curling effort past the diving Heaton.

Perhaps suffering from a bit of complacency with the match winding down, England conceded the equaliser six minutes into injury time. Koke played a stunning ball in for Isco, who controlled it expertly with his chest before sliding the ball between Heaton's legs to earn his side a dramatic 2-2 draw.