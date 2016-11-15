Alvarez: Barca link is a joke

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez has quashed reports linking him with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Alvarez made his La Liga debut in September under the guidance of Ernesto Valverde, and has since started seven games, with his performances prompting rumours of a potential move to the Catalan side.

However, the 21-year-old has insisted that the reports are pure speculation and is eager to continue playing his football at Athletic.

"I know it has been mentioned in the press but I take it as a joke,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“When they told me I laughed. I'm not thinking about playing at Barca. I want to play here and play all the games I can.

"I'm thrilled to be compared to Carlos Puyol and also to (former Athletic defender) Rafael Alkorta – I hope one day I can be like them. It doesn't bother me that they make those comparisons, on the contrary."