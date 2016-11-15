Wenger and Mourinho rivalry in quotes

There’s no love lost between Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho, the two enjoying a strained relationship that goes back more than a decade to coincide with Mourinho’s first spell at Chelsea.

The past matches between Wenger and Mourinho have always been of great interest but the Arsenal man has been dominated by his Manchester rival. Wenger has beaten Mourinho once in 15 meetings, losing eight times. When it comes to verbal volleys the honours are pretty much shared.

Ahead of their latest meeting when the Red Devils take on the Gunners at Old Trafford, FOX Sports Asia takes a look back at some of their spiciest verbal encounters.

In August 2005 Wenger accused Mourinho of being too defensive.

“I know we live in a world where we have only winners and losers, but once a sport encourages teams who refuse to take the initiative, the sport is in danger.”

It took Mourinho two months to fire back, but it was a beauty.

“Wenger has a real problem with us and I think he is what you call in England a voyeur. He is someone who likes to watch other people. There are some guys who, when they are at home, have this big telescope to look into the homes of other people and see what is happening. Wenger must be one of them – it is a sickness.”

After talking to his lawyers, Wenger returned fire.

“He’s out of order, disconnected with reality and disrespectful. When you give success to stupid people, it makes them more stupid sometimes and not more intelligent.”

Only for Mourinho to suggest they settle things in court.

“At Stamford Bridge, we have a file of quotes from Mr Wenger about Chelsea football club in the last 12 months – it is not a file of five pages. It is a file of 120 pages.”

Two years later and Wenger hit out again, accusing Mourinho of buying success.

“If you would like to compare every manager you give each one the same amount of resources and say ‘you have that for five years’. After five years you see who has done the most.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, fired a parting shot at the Frenchman after being fired by Chelsea in 2008.

“The English like statistics a lot. Do they know that Arsene Wenger has only 50 per cent of wins in the English league?”

The next prominent exchange came in 2014 when Wenger said a “fear to fail” was why Arsenal’s rivals were playing down their title hopes.

Mourinho immediately hit back, saying, “Am I afraid of failure? He is a specialist in failure. I’m not. So if one supposes he’s right and I’m afraid of failure, it’s because I don’t fail many times. So maybe he’s right. I’m not used to failing. But the reality is he’s a specialist because, eight years without a piece of silverware, that’s failure.”

In 2015 Wenger again showed irritation at Mourinho’s defensive tactics.

“It’s easy to defend,” said the Frenchman.

The reply?

“It’s not easy. If it was easy, you wouldn’t lose 3-1 at home to Monaco,” after Arsenal’s exit from the Champions League.

On Arsenal’s spending after winning the title in 2015.

Mourinho: “If you add up the amounts the clubs have spent in the last three or four years I think maybe you will find a surprise,” he said.

“Get a calculator. That is one of the easiest things to do. It leaves no space for speculation. If you want to be honest, objective and pragmatic it is the easiest job for a manager or a journalist to do.”

Wenger’s reply: “We spend when we think we have to spend and do not listen too much to what people think or say.

“I believe that one day, if you make real statistics of the players we have developed here, and you compare them to all the other clubs, you would be surprised.”

Then finally, when asked about Wenger’s failure to beat him.

“I think I would ask myself why,” said Mourinho.

“I would to try to answer but not because of a mental block but because I would want to try to find solutions to help my team to do it.

“This yes, try to find a different way, try to find the reasons why it goes all the time against my team, but just that.”

Don’t know about you, but we can’t wait for the next instalment!