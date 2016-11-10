Subotic back in training with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic has returned to training with the first team after recovering from an operation on his ribs.

The 27-year-old was on his way to join Premier League side Middlesbrough in the off-season, but failed a medical due to a thrombosis last term. This required surgery and has kept him out of contention until now.

"Good news regarding Neven Subotic! Just barely five months after an operation to the area around his ribs, the defender was able to take part in training again today," Dortmund said in a statement on their official club website.

Subotic added on Facebook: "Had my first training with the team and the ball. There is no nicer gift. All the hard work paid off."

When kicker asked BVB sporting director Michael Zorc if Subotic would move on in January, he simply said: "Neven is one of our players."