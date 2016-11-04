Swansea confirm interest in Berbatov move

New Swansea boss Bob Bradley admits he’s considering a Bosman move for former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The Bulgarian is a free agent after leaving Greek club PAOK and earlier this week, the 35-year-old outlined his desire to return to the Premier League, following successful spells at United, Spurs and Fulham.

Bradley – who took charge at Swansea last month – has confirmed that he is interested in boosting his attacking arsenal with the signing of Berbatov.

“I actually saw him in May at the celebration game for Hristo Stoichkov in Sofia," Bradley said.

"I've met him a few times and I know he's anxious to get back in the Premier League.

"Everybody in our club knows that, so when there's discussions his name is mentioned.

“But where it goes we'll see. He's on our radar – but there are a lot of things on our radar."