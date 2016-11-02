Dortmund boss Tuchel calls for precision

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed claims that Borussia Dortmund are too focused on the Champions League, and called for more precision ahead of their tie against Sporting Lisbon.

The Bundesliga giants have not enjoyed a good start to their domestic campaign and find themselves in sixth position – eight points behind league leaders FC Bayern München.

This has led to suggestions that Tuchel's side have prioritised the Champions League ahead of challenging Bayern's dominance in the league.

"There is a lack of precision in our game. We want to be better as a whole," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Wednesday night's clash at Signal Iduna Park.

"We have finally found it harder to take chances. But I can confirm that we have not put the focus on the Champions League. We have to create a balancing act.

"To get through would be great but it's all about the performance. We know about Sporting's strength – there is no reason to feel comfortable in the Champions League," he concluded.

Dortmund are currently level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the Group F standings, having collected seven points from their opening three fixtures.

Think you are a better manager than Carlo Ancelotti or Thomas Tuchel? Now is your chance to prove it! Sign up for the FOX Sports FC Bundesliga Manager and show your tactical nous to stand a chance of winning great prizes, including a trip to Germany to watch the Bundesliga live!