Preview: FC Bayern München v Augsburg

FC Bayern München will continue the defence of their DFB-Pokal crown when they welcome Augsburg to the Allianz Arena in the second round on Wednesday.

The Bavarian giants beat arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on penalties in last season’s final to secure the domestic double, and kicked off their title defence in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Carl Zeiss Jena in the first round.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are unbeaten in the new campaign and they top the Bundesliga standings after eight matches, although they dropped points earlier this month after being held to successive draws by FC Koln (1-1) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2-2) before returning to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Swabians are struggling to get going this term having won just twice in the league thus far. They are currently on a three-game winless run, with two defeats and a draw in their last three outings.

Dirk Schuster’s men set up a meeting with the DFB-Pokal holders after beating Ravensburg 2-0 in the opening round of the competition.

In team news, Bayern will be without Franck Ribery and Rafinha through injury, while Douglas Costa and Javi Martinez are likely to be rested by Ancelotti.

For the visitors, Caiuby (knee), Raul Bobadilla (shoulder) and Alfred Finnbogason (adductor) miss the short trip to Munich.