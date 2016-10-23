Spirited Boro frustrate toothless Gunners

Arsenal were left disappointed after being held to a 0-0 draw against a spirited Middlesbrough side which missed good chances to win Saturday's pulsating Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal 0 Middlesbrough 0

Alvaro Negredo misses a great chance for Boro

Ramirez free-kick hits the bar

Cech saves Ramirez's header from point-blank range

Sanchez misses Arsenal's best opening

Match Summary

Arsenal controlled possession against a Middlesbrough side that defended in numbers, yet failed to create any real early openings. Alvaro Negredo should perhaps have scored on the break for Boro after good work from Adama Traore.

Gaston Ramirez missed the best chance of the match when his point-blank range header was saved by Petr Cech. After the break, a mistake by Victor Valdes saw Laurent Koscielny narrowly miss a chance into an empty net.

Sanchez had a great chance to score midway through the second half but scuffed his shot with just Valdes to beat. Traore then went close with a strike that Cech did well to tip wide in the 58th minute. Negredo had a chance near the end but lacked composure in the box. However, the away side defended magnificently and hung on for a deserved point.

Full Report

In the early stages as expected, Arsenal controlled possession. In the seventh minute Mesut Ozil had a free kick on the right side of the box, but his effort went well over.

A few moments later Mohamed Elneny blasted wide from range although goalkeeper Victor Valdes had it covered.

However, it would be Boro who would create the clearest openings in the first half. In the 18th minute Adama Traore broke through and forced a block from Petr Cech.

The ball broke to Alvaro Negredo who perhaps should have scored from the rebound. It was the pacey Traore who was causing Arsenal the most problems and he created a fantastic chance in the 33rd minute from the left wing.

After turning Hector Bellerin inside out, his cross found its way to Gaston Ramirez who missed a golden chance to score with a header from close range.

Arsene Wenger's side were better in the second stanza and nearly scored after a Valdes mistake. In the 48th minute, he charged out to collect a cross but spilled it and Alexis Sanchez hooked the ball back across the face of an empty goal. However, Laurent Koscielny failed to connect with his head.







Sanchez then went close with a free kick and a strike from outside the box but on both occasions, Valdes had it covered. The away side then went close when the impressive Traore broke free down the right and forced Cech into a fingertip save.

In the 66th minute, Sanchez had Arsenal's best chance after Theo Walcott slipped him in. Yet, he scuffed his shot when a goal looked on the cards. There were few more alarms although Negredo may have done better after being set free in the 88th minute by Traore.

Ozil did get the ball into the back of the net in injury time, although he was clearly offside. It ended 0-0 at the Emirates as Aitor Karanka's men took a deserved point back to North Yorkshire.