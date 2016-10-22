Wenger hints at new role for Iwobi

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that Santi Cazorla as a major injury doubt for Saturday's Premier League encounter against Middlesbrough, but added that Alex Iwobi is one of the players that could come in for the Spaniard.

Cazorla picked up a knock during the Gunners' impressive 6-0 win over Ludogorets Razgard in the UEFA Champions League, and hasn't fully recovered over the following few days.

"Well, from Wednesday night it looks like we have no big problems. The only uncertainty I have is Santi Cazorla, who got a kick. We'll see how he is today but we have nobody coming back. Of course we lose Xhaka because he's suspended and everybody else should be available," Wenger told the media during his pre-Middlesbrough press conference.

"We have options despite the absence of Xhaka through suspension, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohammed El-Neny and Alex Iwobi are all players who can come in for Cazorla without affecting the balance of the team."

The Gunners have won their last six matches in all competitions but Iwobi has called on his team-mates to remain calm amidst talk of a title challenge from the north London side.

"We're not trying to get ahead of ourselves, we're taking each game as it comes," Iwobi told the official Arsenal website.

"It's basically our mental side that we were working on. We've still added that to our game and we believed if we're mentally prepared in ourselves for this game that we would do well in November and it won't be such a tough time, hopefully."