Walcott hails ruthless Arsenal display

Theo Walcott was delighted with Arsenal's ruthless performance in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they thrashed Ludogorets 6-0.

Mesut Ozil led the charge for the Gunners, netting a hat-trick, while Walcott scored his eighth goal of the season.

The 27-year-old has revealed that the players are overflowing with confidence after the clinical display, and are raring to go as they set their sights on Middlesbrough next.

"Obviously the goals are fantastic but we always say we want to keep a clean sheet, that's always our first goal, and we managed to do that," Walcott told BT Sport 3.

"We know how well we are going forward and it was all about sorting ourselves out at the back and we've managed to do that this season.

"They [Ludogorets] started the game very strongly and technically they have got a lot of very good players and the scoreline may suggest it was quite easy but it was far from easy. So we can be proud of that and look forward to the weekend now.

"We always want to take our chances and today we managed to take pretty much all of them.

"Everyone was very focused and ruthless and it's a great result going into the weekend. The whole team is flying with confidence at the moment."