Musa: I will prove myself at Leicester

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa has vowed to break into the first XI at the Premier League Champions after an indifferent start to life in England.

After joining the Foxes for £18million in the off-season, the Nigeria international was tipped by many to become an instant success in the Premier League.

His performances in the UEFA Champions League with the Russian League Champions and with the Super Eagles highlighted his ability and potential at the highest level.

However, the 24-year-old's stay thus far has been far from ideal, taking up a bit-part role as he continues to settle into his new surroundings.

"I will prove I can make the difference at Leicester," he told African Football.

"This is a new team for me, unlike most of the other players in the team and so it will take me some time to fit in but I believe I will soon be commanding a first-team place."

Musa has yet to score for Claudio Ranieri's side this season, having made four Premier League appearances thus far.