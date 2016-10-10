Koeman praises ‘down-to-earth’ Guardiola

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has spoken of his role in the development of Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola during their time together at Barcelona.

As a player, Koeman enjoyed a hugely successful six-year spell at the Nou Camp, claiming four successive league titles as well as three Supercopa de España titles, the Copa del Rey, European Cup (Champions League) and UEFA Super Cup.

The Dutchman was in his prime when a fresh-faced Guardiola was promoted tot he first-team by manager Johan Cruyff, and took the young Spaniard under his wing.

The two would share a room on all their travels with Barcelona for several years, and Koeman has given some insight into what Guardiola was like as a young player.

"[Then-Barcelona boss Johan] Cruyff had seen this young player in the academy, seen him develop into a decent player in the reserves and he thought the time was there to draft him into the first-team squad," Koeman told the Daily Mirror.

Ronald Koeman: "According to Cruyff, Pep was very bright and he needed a more experienced player to look after him. I told him it was fine." pic.twitter.com/XQ9m3F0DzE — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 10, 2016

"According to Cruyff this boy was very bright, he had a quick brain and he needed a more experienced player to look after him. I told him it was fine [to have him as my new roommate].

"If the player was a talent and a good kid, I would help him. So he told me that from now on I was going to look after a boy called Pep. He told me I was going to be his tutor, help him develop and make sure he learns the Dutch style of playing.

"I then spent several years with Pep in hotel rooms before every game, every trip — in preseason, in Europe, you name it.

"Pep was a fantastic guy. He was eager to learn, he wanted to know everything. Pep wanted to know about the Dutch school of football. More than any other player he wanted to know about one-touch football, about positional play, one touch in small spaces. He loved the way Cruyff wanted to play with Barcelona.

"But what struck me with Pep was that he was a very ordinary, down-to-earth guy. He never had arrogant streaks. He did not behave like a star because he was playing for Barcelona — he was driving a second-hand Golf when he came in the squad and after three years in the first team, he was still driving the same car."

Koeman will pit his Everton side against Guardiola's title favourites following the current international break, at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 15 October.