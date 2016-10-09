Deschamps: We could have had more

Didier Deschamps was delighted with his side's performance as France eased past Bulgaria 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier at the Stade de France on Friday night.

While Mihail Aleksandrov opened the scoring for Petar Houbtchev's team from the penalty spot after just six minutes, Kevin Gamiero netted twice to add to goals from Dimitri Payet Antoine Griezmann for a comprehensive victory.

After the match, Deschamps praised his strike force after suffering an early set-back.

"We had a nasty surprise early with the foul and the penalty but we got back on track and were two goals up by the half-time break," he said after the game.

"Our second half was more consistent, and we created many chances while not being threatened at all. We scored a goal and we could have had more.

Griezmann and Gamerio combined in attack for France, with Deschamps praising the way they combined on the night.

"They were complementary and effective, that's my takeaway from tonight", he explained.

"I'm happy for them and for the team. The fact that they play together at the same club means that their understanding in fine-tuned every day, and it's great to bring that to Les Bleus. We'll head to the Netherlands with the same intention we had tonight: going after the win."

Houbtchev, meanwhile, revealed why he felt why Bulgaria suffered such a heavy defeat: "The biggest error was believing that the match would be easy after we opened the scoring with a penalty.

"We committed some big individual errors, especially leading up to the third goal. We knew it would be tough.

"France played very, very well and I can only acknowledge their class; I wasn't expecting anything less. The French are stronger than us right now."