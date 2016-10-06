Iraq confident of pulling off Japan upset

Iraq head into their do-or-die World Cup qualifying game against Japan in Saitama tonight full of confidence.

Basil Gorgis stood on the training pitch at a nondescript municipal stadium just to the north of Tokyo and could only dream.

As he watched ‘his’ Iraq team train in preparation for tonight’s crunch FIFA World Cup qualification match in Saitama he lamented that his nation may never have the kind of facilities that Japan enjoys virtually from one end of the island to the other.

Gorgis is in Japan as part of his country’s official delegation but in a former life was a star of the ‘golden generation’ of Iraqi football, a key member of the only Iraq team to have ever reached the World Cup and he knows just how important the ‘basics’ are to success.

“You see this, just a normal training pitch but look at the grass, look at stadium, look at the staff a nation like Japan has, we don’t have any of these things so it makes the task so much harder when you travel to meet nations such as this,” he told Fox Sports Asia.

That gap was reinforced when the Iraq team was forced to travel on a cramped, budget, airline from their training base in Malaysia to Tokyo whilst the Japanese team will depart for Australia immediately following this evening’s match on a privately chartered flight for their next qualifier.

Despite all that though the nation has achieved incredible success, especially at youth level, with the appearance of Gorgis’ team at Mexico ’86 still considered the high water mark.

“That World Cup in Mexico in 1986 was so exciting for me, playing against the host nation, a very good Belgian team and Paraguay and even though I got a red card it was such a great experience and I hope and wish that our team can go to the World Cup again soon because it’s so important for our nation,” he said.

Gorgis is still regularly stopped in the street in Baghdad and asked to recall those three matches that are burned into the nation’s footballing conscience.

For Iraq is a country, which despite all the daily turmoil with instability and violence, has an enduring love affair with the global game.

“Football in Iraq in everything, believe me, it really is everything.

“It’s peace for our people.

“We have our problems in Iraq but when the national team wins they forget and they make a party in the streets, this is how much joy football brings to our people.”

Recently though that joy has been somewhat tempered as a 2-0 loss to Australia was followed by an unfortunate defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in neutral Malaysia, where the ‘visitors’ scored two penalties in the 81st and 88th minutes to win 2-1.

It leaves the former Asian Cup champion in a precarious position and as the team’s star defender, Ahmed Ibrahim, exclusively told Fox Sports Asia, his team knows nothing less than a win will do this evening.

“We have a good spirit in the team and everyone now knows the situation we face and that’s we must win.

When pressed on just how he saw the team known as the ‘Lions of Mesopotamia’ were likely to upset the Japanese he was keeping his cards close to his chest but made one guarantee.

“I tell you for sure, we will win here.

“Our coach has the right tactics figured out and you’ll have to wait and see how we play but I promise we are coming here with no other plan than to take all three points,” he said.

That aim has been compromised by injury to US-based midfielder Justin Meram as well as one of the most highly touted youngsters in Asian football in Ali Husni but the team is still heavy on both experience and talent.

The left hand side is manned by European-based pair Dhurgham Ismail and Serie A star Ali Adnan – who is also lethal from dead-ball situations – whilst there’s class in central midfield with the tempo setting Saad Abdul-Amir and genuine strike power in captain Alaa Abdul Zahra and Olympic forward Mohannad Abdulraheem up front.

If Iraq are under pressure though so too are the hosts with Japan having been upset in their previous home match when they lost to the UAE before steadying things with a win in Thailand but with Australia and Saudi Arabia both having collected wins in their opening matches, Japan can hardly afford another slip-up.

That leaves both coaches under immense pressure with the whispers doing the rounds suggesting that should one team lose than their coach will be on the way out.

All that means that there should be a strong tension throughout this match in central Japan as the 2007 Asian Cup champion locks horns with the nation who claimed that crown four years later.

Scott McIntyre