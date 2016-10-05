Rooney: Shame to see Big Sam go

England captain Wayne Rooney admits it was a pity to see Sam Allardyce step down as manager but is looking to rally the squad ahead of their upcoming two World Cup qualifiers.

Allardyce and the FA parted company just 67 days into his tenure after he was caught up in a Daily Telegraph investigation into corruption in English football.

The former Sunderland boss had overseen just one match for the Three Lions – a 1-0 win over Slovakia on September 4 to kick off their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Gareth Southgate has been named his successor on an interim basis for the next four games, starting with the qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia in the next seven days.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Rooney said: “It’s a shame – everyone could see how excited Sam was for the job and he came in and showed that enthusiasm to the players.

“It’s a shame it’s happened and I’m sure he deeply regrets it. It was a decision for the FA to take.

“As a group of players, we need to stick together and concentrate on the football. We have to focus on the games.”