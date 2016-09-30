Preview: Hull vs Chelsea

Hull host Chelsea in a Premiership encounter on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium with both teams looking to bounce back from humiliating defeats in recent weeks.

Premier League

1 October 2016

Kick-off: 22:00 (HKT)

Venue: KCOM Stadium

Referee: A.Taylor

Assistants: J.Collin and I.Hussin

Fourth official: M.Jones

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Hull 38 10 7 21

Chelsea 38 25 7 6

Previous encounter:

Hull 2-3 Chelsea

Hull goalscorers: Ahmed El Mohamady (26′), A. Hernández (28′)

Chelsea goalscorers: E. Hazard (2′), Diego Costa (9′), G. Cahill (13′)

Players to watch

Having already netted three goals in six appearances for the Tigers thus far, Robert Snodgrass will be expected to continue his good from against Chelsea.

Spain international forward Diego Costa has been in sensational form for Anotonio Conte’s side thus far this season, netting five goals in six games. Much of the Blues’ goalscoring responsibilities will lie on the shoulders of the 27-year-old.

? It's not easy being a Chelsea TV presenter when @diego.costa is around! ? #CFC #Chelsea A video posted by Chelsea FC – Official (@chelseafc) on Sep 30, 2016 at 3:39am PDT

Team form

Hull find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League standings having endured somewhat of a dip in form recently. After recording victories in their opening two league games against Leicester City and Swansea City, they slumped to defeats against Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Tigers caretaker manager Mike Phelan believes the game against the Blues could prove to be a turning point for his side.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a good time to face them, it’s the time to face them, the calendar says that. It’s another games, it’s our stadium and we want to perform and make sure that we give them a good game,” he said in a pre-match conference.

? | Hear what Mike Phelan had to say in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's game against @ChelseaFC https://t.co/YknrkLjvka — Hull City (@HullCity) September 30, 2016

The Blues were humbled 3-0 by fellow title-contenders Arsenal in their most recent league encounter and will aim to get back to winning ways, much like they did in victories against West Ham United, Watford and Burnley.

Conte revealed that influential captain John Terry will not feature in the tie, despite the former England international being expected to return.

“He’s not available because he’s not recovered from his ankle injury.I think we will see him after the international break,” he said in a pre-match conference.

Team news:

Conte’s side will be without the services of Kurt Zoum, who is still in rehabilitation after sustaining knee ligament damage, as well as Terry. Nigerian Jon Obi Mikel has also been ruled out of the fixture by Conte.

Mike Phelan’s charges will be without the services of Michael Dawson, Moses Odubajo, Allan McGregor, Alex Bruce, Greg Luer and Brian Lenihan, all of whom are injured, while defender Ahmed Elmohamady serves a one-match suspension following his dismissal against Liverpool.