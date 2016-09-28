Spurs back on track with Moscow win

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a vital 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow at Stadion PFK CSKA to kick-start their Champions League campaign after a disappointing start to the group stage.

Spurs dominate

Janssen has goal disallowed

Son grabs the winner

Match Summary

Despite playing away from home, Tottenham Hotspur were dominant for almost the entire match against CSKA Moscow, amassing a staggering 26 shots at goal to the hosts nine.

Despite their statistical advantage, the Premier League outfit were held at bay for most of the match by a combination of wasteful finishing and superb defending.

However, Son Heung-min was able to find the decisive breakthrough in the 71st minute to hand Spurs a much-needed away win in the Champions League after they were beaten by Monaco a fortnight ago.

Full Report

After showing some brief glimpses of promise early on, CSKA Moscow had to deal with a barrage of pressure from Tottenham Hotspur in the first half of the match.

Vincent Janssen headed an early chance over the crossbar from close range before Dele Alli delivered a pinpoint pass for Christian Eriksen, who flashed his shot way off target.

Spurs played their typical possession-based game and the hosts seemed happy to invite the pressure onto themselves and look for chances to counter, but the visitors were disciplined on defence and didn’t leave many gaps.

Just on the half-hour mark Eriksen hit a delightful 40-yard ball for Alli, but the young midfielder was unable to get the ball under control and the CSKA Moscow defence breathed a heavy sigh of relief.

CSKA had a rare chance moments later as Vertonghen failed to clear from a corner with his poor header landing at the feet of Zoran Tosic, who sent his poor shot curling over the bar.

From then on it was all Spurs. Alli rattled the crossbar from more than 20 yards out before Janssen had the ball in the back of the net with a neat chip over Igor Akinfeev, but it was correctly chalked off for offside.

Toby Alderweireld then sent a header straight at the CKSA goalkeeper and Alli headed over the cross bar as the Premier League outfit continued to ask questions.

It was more of the same after the break with Son having a shot blocked before curling a second attempt just wide moments later.

Janssen spurned another chance before Erik Lamela’s deflected shot trickled inches wide of the post as Tottenham continued to rack up chances.

Eventually they were able to find a breakthrough and the source of the goal was no surprise. Lamela played a cutting through-ball for Son and the South Korean, who is in red-hot form at the moment, beat Akinfeev with a low shot to put Spurs ahead in the 71st minute.

The visitors profligacy then continued with Son and Alli both failing to hit the target shortly after the goal.

Roman Eremenko hit a blistering attempt at an equaliser from 25-yards out with 10 minutes to go. Hugo Lloris was unable to keep hold of the ball in the initial save but managed to grab hold of it at the second attempt and the visitors equally clung on for an important win.