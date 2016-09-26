Hamburg appoint Gisdol hours after sacking Labbadia

Hamburger SV have confirmed the appointment of former Hoffenheim boss Markus Gisdol as their new coach, only hours after parting company with Bruno Labbadia.



Gisdol will be officially presented on Monday after signing a contract with the northern Germany side until the end of the season.

According to Hamburg’s website, it was Gisdol’s choice only to commit until the end of the current campaign and not beyond.

The 47-year-old arrives with his two assistants Frank Frohling and Frank Kaspari and will conduct his first training session on Monday afternoon, following his official presentation.

Hamburg have picked up just one point from their first five games of the season and they will be hoping Gisdol can perform a similar job to the one he did with his former club.

He took charge of Hoffenheim in April 2013 while they were inside the bottom two and managed to keep them up with victory over Kaiserslautern in a relegation play-off, subsequently leading them to ninth and eighth before being dismissed just under a year ago.

Labbadia’s sacking came after Hamburg’s poor start to the season, having lost their last four matches.

It came the day after Hamburg put up a spirited display in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by champions Bayern Munich.

Press Association Sport