AFC U-16: Uzbek keeper scores after opposite number’s epic fail

Uzbekistan’s keeper Jasurbek Umrzakov got on the scoresheet at the AFC U-16 Championship in India on Friday after an embarrassing error by his North Korean opposite number.

It is a rare for a goalkeeper to score, but it does happen occasionally. The last notable occasion came in January 2012 when then-Everton keeper Tim Howard netted from a goal kick against Bolton.

The Uzbek custodian can now add his name to the list, although it was largely down to the comical effort of his opposing number that Umrzakov got on the scoresheet.

In the video, Umrzakov can be seen launching a huge clearance downfield. The camera pans to follow the ball just in time to see North Korean goalie Jang Paek Ho mistime his attempt to intercept the high ball.

The ball flies over his head, but it gets worse for Jang as he stumbles not once, but twice as he tries to chase after the ball, the second stumble leaving him on the ground to watch the ball trickle agonisingly over the goal line.

The goal was one of three as Uzbekistan beat North Korea 3-1 to claim top spot in Group D.

Luckily for Jang, his embarrassing blunder didn’t prevent defending champions North Korea from qualifying for the knockout stages, as we could only guess what would have happened to him upon his arrival back in the secretive Stalinist state.