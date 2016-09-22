Bundesliga: FC Koln on the rise…for now

When Anthony Modeste fired 1. FC Köln into a 2-1 lead at FC Schalke 04 on Wednesday night, the travelling supporters mocked the Royal Blues by singing “it’s nice to never see you again” with Gelsenkirchen club rock bottom of the Bundesliga, without a point from four matches.

It’s a rare opportunity for Cologne’s supporters to gloat over the likes of Schalke. But with 10 points from 12 games, the run extended with a 3-1 defeat of Schalke, Cologne are punching at the top of the Bundesliga for the first time in two decades – the win over Freiburg last Friday saw the Billy Goats move top for about 15 hours. While Cologne fans will rightly enjoy the terrific form, the club’s management won’t be getting ahead of themselves.

Starting a fresh outside the top flight:

Relegation from the top-flight was painful in 2012. Cologne and Stale Solbakken never recovered from a difficult period in the season. Local hero Lukas Podolski was shipped off to Arsenal and a rebuilding process began in the 2.Bundesliga. The first attempt at promotion was calamitous, with Holger Stanislawski only managing fifth place.

Fundamental changes were abound, though, with Jörg Schmadtke and Jörg Jakobs taking office in 2013 and marking a new chapter in the club’s history. Schmadtke arrived with a respectable track record in Germany, establishing Hannover as a regular Bundesliga club and securing historic runs in Europe, while Jakobs was chief scout at the club from Lower Saxony before his move west.

The first decision was to sort out the coaching situation and Peter Stöger, who had led Austria Vienna to the championship, was seen as a coup for Cologne given their position in the second division. In his first season, he secured automatic promotion back to the top division and went on to stabilise the club through 12th and ninth-placed finishes in the Bundesliga.

Nach den Spielen von gestern Abend hat sich in der Tabelle nochmal einiges verschoben. Der @FCBayern grüßt wieder von der Spitze! pic.twitter.com/dKwHPDCuoH — BUNDESLIGA (@bundesliga_de) September 22, 2016

Schmadtke’s strategy is built around good scouting, long-term squad planning and youth development. There’s no endless pot of cash, but improved financial stability due to the new Bundesliga TV contract will free up room to invest in more scouts and stronger youth foundations.

Aside from the club’s first season back in the Bundesliga, Cologne haven’t invested hugely in players, instead of developing the talent within the club. Yannick Gerhardt, a homegrown midfielder, was sold to Wolfsburg for 13 million euros this summer, while the sales of Kevin Wimmer and Kevin Vogt recouped around a further 10 million.

Can Stöger lead Cologne back to Europe?

“Anyone at the top of the Bundesliga can compete in Europe,” said club legend Pierre Littbarski. Europe is intertwined in the fabric of Cologne’s impressive history, the Rhine side finishing runner-up in the UEFA Cup in 1986 and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Liverpool and Nottingham Forest around a period of English dominance.

Cologne’s compact defensive structure and quick transitional play isn’t aesthetically inspiring, but it has been highly effective under Stöger. The Billy Goats have taken the scalp of Schalke and Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons, while delivering consistently good showings against Mönchengladbach and Leverkusen. Next week, a trip to Bayern Munich could be a genuine opportunity to lay down a marker for the season ahead and justify talk of European football.

In recent seasons, Hertha Berlin, Augsburg and Mainz have represented the Bundesliga in European competition. If a top-six place was realistic for more modest clubs, then it certainly is for Cologne, one of the most traditional and well-supported teams in the country. After four games, however, it’s still far too early to assess whether Stöger can go that far at the helm.

Ross Dunbar