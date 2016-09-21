Klopp: We could have been better

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had several positives to take away from his side's 3-0 victory over Derby County in the EFL Cup third round, but admitted there was room for improvement.

Ragnar Klavan fired the Reds in front, before goals from Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi after the half-time break secured a comfortable victory at the iPro Stadium.

Goals from Klavan, Coutinho & Origi secure our spot in the #EFLCup fourth round.#DCFCvLFC pic.twitter.com/CLastad1LU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2016

"We were better and deserved to win, we created chances," Klopp said in his post-match interview. "Could we have done better? Yes, a lot.

"Is it important tonight? No, because that's what you want to have. You need to be 100 per cent professional, be really serious and take games like these like they are.

"They could be difficult but it wasn't difficult because of us. The opponent was ready for each opportunity but we didn't give them [any].

"So it was good. First half, we could have been a little bit better in the last pass. Second half, we could have been better in the counter-attack. That would have changed the result a little bit but we scored the goals, so it's not that I would say 'I would rather score this goal than this goal'.

"I take them like they are, 3-0, all good."

Striker Danny Ings made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday night, coming off the bench to replace Coutinho in the 63rd minute.

Klopp was pleased to see Ings back in action, and insisted he was still a key player for the Merseysiders despite being on the fringes of the first team following a long-term injury.

"Of course [it was good to see him]. It was a difficult time [for him], I know this but, like all the others, he's on a really good way and everybody can see this, I'm pretty sure," Klopp added.

"In bigger or smaller spaces, I don't know, we will see what will happen but he's still an important player for us and all good."