Adrian hits back at Deeney comments

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian has brushed off comments made by Watford captain Troy Deeney, who claimed the Hammers were trying to show off.

Deeney made the comments after the Hornets came from two goals down to beat the Hammers 4-2 at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Both Manuel Lanzini and Dimitri Payet used audacious rabona flicks in the lead up to their second goal, with the France international grabbing an assist with his flashy bit of skill.

"West Ham tried to mug us off. They started doing the flicks and the tricks after 30 minutes. You see that in the playground with six and seven-year-olds, and we are grown men," Deeney told BBC Radio.

"I can appreciate a rabona when a team is 5-0 up with 10 minutes to go but not when it makes it 2-0 and we're still in the first half. It felt disrespectful."

However Adrian seems to disagree as he felt his teamates clearly used it to their advantage and not as showboating.

"If you can use skill on the pitch and it gives an advantage then it is great for us," the Spaniard told Sky Sports News HQ.

"I don't know if the Watford players were angry but Lanzini tried his [rabona] because he has more confidence in his other foot. Nobody can say this is disrespect."